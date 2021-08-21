Few evening showers followed by more rain on Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite mostly cloudy skies this afternoon many communities still made it up to the lower 90s this afternoon.

We are watching a few areas of showers and small thunderstorms as we head into the evening. The best chance of rain will be along and north of I-16, especially closer to the Savannah River. Unlike most summer evenings when things completely quiet down, we could see a few isolated downpours linger this evening into the overnight hours. If you have plans to grab dinner, bring an umbrella with you!

Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.2′ 8:32AM I -0.2′ 2:57PM I 8.1′ 9:09PM

Sunday looks like a damper day overall. Temperatures start off in the mid 70s with a few isolated showers around. We’ll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms increase throughout the day, with off and on chances throughout the afternoon into the evening. These showers will have the potential to drop a lot of water, with temporary localized flooding possible. Outside of the rain, it will be a very warm and muggy day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by lunchtime, feeling about ten degrees warmer than the actual thermometer temperature all afternoon long.

Our wet pattern continues into Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms around once again as highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The middle of the week will be more summer-like, with showers and thunderstorms forming along the sea breeze during the afternoon, pushing inland into the evening. Highs this week will be in the upper 80 to lower 90s, feeling about 100 to 105 in the afternoon.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane #Henri is expected to make landfall on Sunday with a Hurricane Warning in effect for portions of Long Island, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Power outages could be a BIG issue for this area going into the work week. pic.twitter.com/iKcNmiWC6O — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 21, 2021

Hurricane Henri has its sights set on New England, something the area hasn’t had to deal with since Hurricane Bob in 1991. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for portions of Long Island, Connecticut and Rhode Island where Henri is projected to make landfall on Sunday. A 2 to 4 foot storm surge is possible along the coast along with the threat of gusts over 70 miles per hour, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. Power outages are also a big concern for residents of New England. Henri will weaken into a Tropical Storm by Monday morning as it continues to bring wind and rain across upper New England through Tuesday.

There is also a disorganized tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands with only a 10% chance of development over the next five days. Saharan dust across the main development region will assist in keeping things somewhat calm over the next few days, but we are still looking at long-range signals of development in the southern Gulf of Mexico. There are no threats for us right now but stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.