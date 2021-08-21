Sky Cams
Man wanted for sexual assault of a minor in Beaufort County arrested in upstate South Carolina

Larry Atchley
Larry Atchley(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted in connection with the July 2020 sexual assault of a minor on St. Helena Island.

Deputies arrested Larry Atchley, 66, in Spartanburg County on Friday after receiving a tip about his location, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Spartanburg County deputies confirmed Atchley was wanted in Beaufort County before taking him into custody.

Atchley is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and will be returned to Beaufort County. He is expected to be charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

