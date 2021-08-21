Pedestrian killed in deadly crash on I-95 in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hampton County Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver traveling in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 38 swerved into the median around 5:15 a.m. to avoid a previous collision. The driver struck a pedestrian who was standing in the median due to the prior collision.

The Hampton County Coroner’s Office has identified Gregg David Marczan, 58, of Winter Haven, Fla. as the pedestrian killed in the accident.

