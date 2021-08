POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler Police are looking for Josh Boyles, a missing 11-year-old last seen Saturday evening near El Potro on Highway 80.

He is described as being 5′02″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair. Pooler Police say he is wearing a black shirt with “Effingham” on it, khaki shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

