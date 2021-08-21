Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Second-longest serving SC death row inmate dies following hospitalization, officials say

Donald Allen Jones, 60, died from a stroke and an autopsy will be performed, Richland County...
Donald Allen Jones, 60, died from a stroke and an autopsy will be performed, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. Jones has been hospitalized since Wednesday.(S.C. Department of Corrections)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s second-longest serving death row inmate died on Saturday at a hospital, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Donald Allen Jones, 60, died from a stroke and an autopsy will be performed, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. Jones has been hospitalized since Wednesday.

Authorities say Jones is the second-longest serving resident of South Carolina’s death row, having lived there since 1984.

Jones was sentenced to death after being convicted of murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, larceny from an automobile and larceny-housebreaking in the 1983 Lancaster County shooting death of Ned Plyler.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Board
Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah businesses making decisions on mask mandates after Gov. Kemp announces executive order
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Body found in the water off Daufuskie Island
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Newly released documents detail allegations involving Tybee Island’s former fire chief
Entering auto suspect
Savannah Police working to ID entering auto suspect

Latest News

A family-owned Peruvian restaurant in Richmond Hill is getting back to normal this weekend...
Richmond Hill restaurant reopens after owner and family recover from COVID-19
Pooler Police are looking for missing 11-year-old Josh Boyles.
Pooler Police: Missing 11-year-old now located
Richmond Hill restaurant reopens after owner and family recover from COVID-19
Richmond Hill restaurant reopens after owner and family recover from COVID-19
Larry Atchley
Man wanted for sexual assault of a minor in Beaufort County arrested in upstate South Carolina
The Burton Fire District says two people and a kitten are recovering from a fire at a home.
Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion, shooting and arson in Burton