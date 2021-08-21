Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion, shooting and arson in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a Friday night home invasion, shooting and arson that sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies say they arrived to the home on Milledge Village Road in Burton just after 10 p.m. and secured the scene for firefighters and EMS to address the fire and treat an injured woman and man. They say the woman sustained a gunshot wound and the man has symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Deputies say that the man and woman were inside of the home when they heard a knock then two subjects kicked open the door and fired shots inside striking the woman.

Then, authorities say, after firing the shots the subjects poured a combustible liquid inside the home and lit the home on fire.

Officials say Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive and helped a man escape from a window.

When they arrived on scene smoke and flames were coming from a single wide mobile home, the Burton Fire Department says.

They say firefighters then brought the fire under control.

Burton Fire officials say two adults were treated and taken by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was treated for the gunshot wound and released, but the man remains hospitalized for observation.

While searching the mobile home, crews say they found and removed a kitten from the home.

They say the kitten was breathing, but was unconscious and not responding. They then applied oxygen to the feline.

They say after several minutes, the kitten gained consciousness and began to move.

The kitten was then taken to a local veterinarian, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the identities of the subjects is asked to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Burton fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

