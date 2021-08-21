Suspect dies after police standoff in Liberty County

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - A standoff with law enforcement in Allenhurst ended Saturday afternoon with gunfire that killed the suspect, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified of a domestic dispute around 5:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene on the 100 block of Maggie Lane. Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman says the dispute escalated into a hostage situation with five people in the home, including the suspect.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team negotiated with the suspect, and three children were released from the home. Two were the suspect’s children and one was an unrelated child, according to Sheriff Bowman.

Deputies continued to negotiate with the suspect for several hours. His wife was able to escape the home by jumping out of a second-story window onto a trampoline set up by police.

The suspect threatened to shoot law enforcement officers if they entered the home. Hours later, police in tactical gear surrounded the house and used a flash grenade and tear gas to end the standoff.

Sheriff Bowman said shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. The suspect was hit, but the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it is unclear if he was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot or gunfire returned by law enforcement.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to Sheriff Bowman. No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. GBI is working to determine whether the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot or was hit by police.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.