2 wanted, 7 arrested after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police are looking for two suspects and have arrested seven people after an investigation into the distribution of cocaine at bars near the campus of Georgia Southern University, according to a release from the department.

Statesboro Police/GSU Impact Team began an undercover investigation after receiving information regarding cocaine sales by the staff of Shenanigan’s Bar. After multiple undercover purchases of cocaine from patrons of various bars and from staff at Shenanigan’s Bar, investigators say they had probable cause for a search warrant.

On Friday, August 20, Statesboro Police served the warrant at Shenanigan’s Bar and arrested Ian Liddy, 30, of Statesboro; Kyler Deason, 22, of Waynesboro; and Elizabeth Nguyen, 23, of Statesboro. Police found cocaine and firearms while searching areas of the bar accessible only to staff.

The SPD/GSU Impact Team arrested additional suspects at other bars and establishments. Statesboro Police have identified these suspects as Jaythan Hendrix, 23, of Statesboro; Destiny Ngezem, 22, of McDonough; and Joseph Keith Bragg Jr., 29, of Portal.

On Saturday, August 21, the SPD/GSU Impact Team and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reginal Calles, 54, of Statesboro, at his home. Police were able to search the home with a warrant where they found cocaine, firearms and other Schedule 1 substances.

Statesboro Police are looking for Kim Hunter Jr., 22, of Sylvania, and Nicolas Sparacia, 24, of Statesboro. Anyone with information about their whereabouts or additional drug activity is Statesboro is asked to call 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Full charges are listed below:

Joseph Keith Bragg Jr., charged with four counts of Sale of Cocaine, four counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Elizabeth Xuan Nguyen, charged with one count of Sale of Cocaine (Party to the Crime), one count of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility

Ian Gallagher Liddy, charged with two counts of Sale of Cocaine, two counts of Sale of Cocaine (Party to the Crime), two counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility

Kyler Zane Deason, charged with two counts of Sale of Cocaine, two counts of Sale of Cocaine (Party to the Crime), one count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, three counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility

Destiny Ngezem, charged with three counts of Sale of Cocaine, one count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, three counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility

Jaythan Luther Hendrix, charged with three counts of Sale of Cocaine, three counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility

Reginal Jose Calles, charged with three counts of Sale of Cocaine, three counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility, one count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Statesboro Police are still looking for the following suspects:

Kim Maurice Hunter Jr., wanted for three counts of Sale of Cocaine, three counts of Unlawful Use of Communications Facility

Nicolas Francesco Sparacia, wanted for one count of Sale of Cocaine, one count of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility

