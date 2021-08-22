3 found shot dead as Atlanta exceeds 100 killings this year

ATLANTA (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal shootings of three people outside a nightclub in Atlanta, which over the weekend surpassed 100 killings this year.

News outlets report Atlanta police found three men dead early Sunday in a parking lot used by several businesses, including a nightclub. Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson said the violence all happened outside. The victims names were not immediately released.

The triple killing happened shortly after Atlanta police found a man shot in a car who later died at a hospital. Police said that person was Atlanta’s 100th homicide victim since Jan. 1.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have seized on rising crime in Atlanta and other cities as a top issue headed into next year’s elections.

