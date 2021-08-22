Chatham County kids learn basic business skills during inaugural Lemonade Day

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One way to beat the heat is a nice, cold glass of lemonade. Ten lemonade stands popped up all across Chatham County on Saturday as part of the inaugural Lemonade Day.

A local nonprofit hosted the inaugural event as a way to teach kids basic business skills.

Several Chatham County students squeezed the day by selling lemonade.

“She loves unicorns, so when we were asking for a name for a lemonade stand, that was the first thing that she thought of, unicorn lemonade,” said Thao Bolfik, mother of participant Emma Bolfik.

Just as one of a kind as a unicorn, the Lowcountry Lemonade Day program provides kids a unique opportunity to learn how to start and run a business.

“Plan out business costs. You have to spend money to make money. He’s got his grandparents investing into it. We invested into it, the neighbors. So what the upfront cost is versus what he’s going to make the first day,” said Jason McNabb, who participated in Lemonade Day.

Each child gets to keep all the money they made on Saturday. Some are choosing to spend it, some are saving it, and some even sharing it.

Emma Bolfik is giving 50 cents from each cup sold to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

“Help with the families so they can stay close to their kids when they’re sick,” she said.

It was a Saturday well spent for both the parents and their kids. You could say it was simply the “zest.”

If you’d like to learn more about Lemonade Day, visit lemonadeday.org/savannah-lowcountry.

