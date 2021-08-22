Richmond Hill restaurant reopens after owner and family recover from COVID-19

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A family-owned Peruvian restaurant in Richmond Hill is getting back to normal this weekend after having to shut down for three weeks because of COVID-19. The owner of La Casita Peruvian Restaurant said her entire family got the virus and now she has a warning for the community.

This is the longest La Casita has been closed since opening this year during the pandemic. After celebrating one year of being in business in July, the restaurant had to shut down.

“We survived,” said owner Iris Sarria. “I have to always say thank you God because I left my family and myself in his hands.”

With the support of her family and the community, they reopened on Wednesday. Iris said she is still resting after getting COVID-19 and bronchitis at the same time.

“I have to say just be careful. You don’t know where you’re going to get it,” Sarria said.

The owner said her faith is what she’s been leaning on. She was hesitant because of how soon the vaccine came out, but now she plans to get it as soon as she can.

“It’s something that you can die anytime, and any moment and that’s what I was feeling when I got sick. Probably my age, but I’m gonna get vaccinated, wear a mask and be very careful,” Sarria said.

