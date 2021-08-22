Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Fire Department respond to fire on Hayners Avenue that displaced 3

The Savannah Fire Department responds to a fire on Hayners Avenue.
The Savannah Fire Department responds to a fire on Hayners Avenue.(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 600 block of Hayners Avenue on Saturday that displaced three people and claimed the life of a dog.

The fire began in the garage before spreading to the attic and an addition on the back of the home, according to a Facebook post from the Savannah Fire Department. Firefighters had limited access to the blaze as it moved to the addition, and a second alarm was called.

Three adults have been displaced by the fire, and firefighters rescued a dog but were unable to revive the animal. The fire also spread to ammunition being stored in the home, which then discharged.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Board
Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Body found in the water off Daufuskie Island
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect dies after police standoff in Liberty County
Pooler Police are looking for missing 11-year-old Josh Boyles.
Pooler Police: Missing 11-year-old now located
Play of the Week

Latest News

Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Coffee and camaraderie, local veterans come together to talk Afghanistan
Coffee and camaraderie, local veterans come together to talk Afghanistan
Richmond Hill veterans met on Saturday to discuss the ongoing fall of Afghanistan.
Coffee and camaraderie, local veterans come together to talk Afghanistan
TACKL Health has opened a second COVID-19 testing center in Savannah.
TACKL Health opens second COVID-19 testing site in Savannah