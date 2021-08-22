Savannah Fire Department respond to fire on Hayners Avenue that displaced 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 600 block of Hayners Avenue on Saturday that displaced three people and claimed the life of a dog.

The fire began in the garage before spreading to the attic and an addition on the back of the home, according to a Facebook post from the Savannah Fire Department. Firefighters had limited access to the blaze as it moved to the addition, and a second alarm was called.

Three adults have been displaced by the fire, and firefighters rescued a dog but were unable to revive the animal. The fire also spread to ammunition being stored in the home, which then discharged.

