Savannah restaurant hosts charity drag brunch to benefit CASA

Savannah restaurant Bar Food held a charity drag brunch to benefit Savannah CASA.
By Gage Griffin
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah restaurant Bar Food hosted a charity drag brunch to support Savannah/Chatham County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

CASA is a group that recruits and trains people to advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. CASA is using the funds from this drag brunch to train community volunteers to advocate for children in foster care.

Community members came out to the event to support CASA and see their favorite local drag queens perform. While the audience was excited to watch, the drag queens were excited for the chance to perform again after a long hiatus.

Jordan Sophia Alexander hosted the event and was ecstatic to team up with CASA for this event.

“Just being able to mingle with everybody. It’s been a while since we’ve done a fundraiser and it’s been a while since we were able to do a drag brunch. So this really became kind of a home to me. So to be able to do this we haven’t been able to do one in two months. So we were able to bring it back and of course have CASA aboard is gonna be wonderful,” she said.

For more information on how you can support CASA, go to savannahcasa.org.

