Savannah running store celebrates second year in business with ‘runniversary’

Savannah running store Howe2Run held its second "runniversary" on Saturday.
By Gage Griffin
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah running store held a fun run and grand reopening event on Saturday. They used this event to celebrate the community and all they’ve accomplished in the last two years.

Howe2Run’s two year “runniversary” event featured 5K and 10K runs, complimentary breakfast and booths from various community organizations handing out information. The event had runners and walkers of all ages in attendance.

This event was also celebrated the re-grand opening of their new building. Howe2Run’s original building burned down soon after opening, and the running store was forced to rebuild after the pandemic began. Even through the hardships, they hosted their first runniversary last year.

This second runniversary celebration was to give back to the community that gave so much to them.

“We have a lot to celebrate this year with the store being voted one of the best running stores in the nation, and we’re just excited. We love this community that supports us. It’s just a way for us to give back to them and celebrate everything we’ve all accomplished together and been through for the past year, two years,” said Phillip Howe, co-owner of Howe2Run.

For more information on more running events from Howe2Run, visit their website at howe2run.com.

