Statesboro wins on Sunday in 10th Annual Erk Russell Classic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After being called off in 2020 due to COVID, Southeast Georgia’s kickoff event was back on Saturday as Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium played host to the 10th annual Erk Russell Classic.

The early game between the Clinch County Panthers and Macon County Bulldogs was delayed after just a few snaps due to lightning, but when it restarted, it was all Dawgs. Macon County took a 26-0 shut-out win and trophy to prove it back home to Montezuma.

The nightcap was between two locals: the Statesboro Blue Devils and the Wayne County Yellow Jackets.

In the first quarter it was a shoot-out.

Blue Devil senior running back Jalen Mikell got through the Wayne County defensive line and was gone to the end zone, taking it 61-yards for the touchdown to put Statesboro on the board first, leading 7-0 with just under three minutes in the first quarter.

Wayne County had an answer, though. Quarterback Tommy Weatherspoon fired one off to Terrione Graves. Graves hit the Jackets sideline and turned on the jets-- a 79-yard touchdown for Ken Cribb’s squad to tie things up at 7-7. That would be the score at halftime.

In the third quarter, Statesboro would extend their lead. Sophomore quarterback Kamron Mikell connected with senior wide receiver Tim Taylor on a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Junior defensive back Caleb Tisby blocked a Wayne County punt, scooped it and returned it for a touchdown to seal the deal.

The Saturday game under the college football lights extended into Sunday morning, but the Blue Devils won game one of the season over Wayne County, 21-7. The 1-0 Statesboro squad now has a bye week before hosting Swainsboro September 3 for a 7:30 P.M. kickoff.

Wayne County will look to bounce back Friday night, hosting Pierce County at 7:30 P.M.

