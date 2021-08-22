Sky Cams
Storms continue into Sunday evening

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue moving toward the coast this afternoon into the evening.

Heavy rain is the biggest threat today, with localized flooding possible under the heaviest storms. These storms will make it toward I-95 and the coast by dinnertime, give yourself extra time on the roads if you have plans tonight! Remember, never drive on water-covered roads and head inside when you hear thunder!

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.2′ 9:21AM I 0.0′ 3:45PM I 8.0′ 9:53PM

Some roads could still be damp on the morning commute from overnight rain, but we should be mostly dry during the morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again Monday afternoon, with heavy rain being the main threat. Isolated flooding will be possible, with the possibility of a few communities receiving more than two inches of rain. Outside of the rain, temperatures will still top out near 90 degrees, feeling closer to 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Isolated stronger storms will be possible on Tuesday. In addition to the heavy rain threat, damaging wind, including a downburst or two will be possible.

Afternoon sea breeze showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast heading into this coming weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall just after noon along the coast of Rhode Island with max sustained wind of 60 miles per hour. Tropical Storm conditions continue into Monday for upper New England, where additional power outages are likely to occur.

We are continuing to monitor a weak tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic, but this area of low pressure only has a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. Thankfully, there are no immediate tropical threats for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

