TACKL Health opens second COVID-19 testing site in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - TACKL Health opened a new COVID-19 testing site on Eisenhower Drive on Saturday and they plan to be there until further notice. Folks with TACKL Health say they wanted to open a second location to accommodate more people as the demand for testing rises.

Jacquelyn Harn is the Director of Marketing for TACKL Health. She says during the slower months when people thought COVID-19 was going away, they didn’t have many people coming to get tested. As the delta variant has contributed to COVID-19 cases, Harn says on their busiest days they’re testing about 100 people.

Harn says they test people who are vaccinated, who are panicked, who have symptoms or who just want some peace of mind. Harn says most people are choosing the rapid antigen or standard PCR tests and that they’re seeing an increase in positive results. She says big test centers are often booked, so they’re happy to offer a faster location for the community.

“Either a, they’re not getting results back in time for people who are traveling or having a deadline they have to meet or they’re just too booked. They’ll be booked up for a week, but people say ‘I need to get tested. I need to go back to school.’ So we are definitely serving that overflow just because we do have a quick turn around and because of these two locations we can spread around,” said Harn.

The Eisenhower Drive location is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In the next week, Harn says they hope to administer vaccines there as well. TACKL Health also has a testing and vaccination site at Coach’s Corner.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.