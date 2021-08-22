Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County detention officer has been fired and charged after an undercover operation by the Jesup Wayne Tactical Narcotics Team found he was supplying inmates at the Wayne County Jail with contraband, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Former Wayne County Detention Officer Dayton Beasley “has been stripped of his authority and status as a Detention Officer with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a release from Sheriff R. E. “Chuck” Moseley. Beasley has also been charged with Violation of Oath of Office, Trading with Inmates without Consent of Warden or Superintendent, Crossing the Guard Line with a Controlled Substance, among other charges.

The two-week investigation began after “credible complaints” were made regarding the “corruption of one Detention Officer,” according to the release. The investigation remains ongoing, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Read the full release below:

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.