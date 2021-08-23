3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Glennville historian Bobby Kicklighter on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Christopher Reginald Sumlin, 31, of Newton; Aerial De Shay Murphy, 23, of Vidalia; and Keisha Janae Jones, 34, of Ludowici have been arrested after obtaining arrest warrants in late July.

Sumlin was held in Clayton County on unrelated charges. Murphy was arrested in Detroit, Michigan and has been extradited to Georgia. Jones was arrested in Long County. All three are being held at Tattnall County Jail, according to GBI.

GBI is continuing their investigation and expects additional arrests. Charges are listed below:

Christopher Sumlin charged with Murder, Home Invasion-1st degree, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, Party to a Crime, Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal, False Statements or Writings, Elder Abuse, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Aerial Murphy charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, Party to a Crime, Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal, and False Statements and Writings.

Keisha Jones charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, and Party to a Crime.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.