Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-23-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather will be influenced by an inland trough and high pressure offshore. This will bring generally quiet mornings with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. A coastal trough may develop Friday into the weekend. Temps will be seasonable with highs near 90 and morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Henri is located over southern New York. Henri is slowly moving to the east and will bring locally heavy rain to New England. A broad area of low pressure is located about 700 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system will move to the northwest and there is a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it approaches Bermuda. A tropical wave located in the eastern Caribbean Sea is moving to the west-northwest. There is a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it approaches Central America.

Marine Forecast: Today: W winds at 10-15 kt becoming SW at 5-10 kt late. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: SW winds at 5-10 kt becoming S 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft.

