Families struggling as visitors not allowed to visit hospital patients

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 continues to overwhelm local hospitals and families. WTOC spoke with a family trying to hold onto hope as their loved one deals with the virus alone.

Khadija Graves has been here every day since last Thursday visiting her grandmother who got COVID. She says it’s tough for the family right now because they can only see and talk to her through the glass.

Khadija Graves says the day before her grandmother wanted to get vaccinated, they had to rush her to the hospital.

“Just being a part and not being able to physically be around each other like physically talk to her has been hard because we don’t really know how she’s feeling,” said Graves.

She says she’s trying to stay strong, but being apart is tough.

“She is the piece that’s holding us together like, she’s a big part of our family so we’ve just been taking off and giving all our time and attention to her making sure she’s ok. With every chance we get, we come up here to try to see her.”

Optim Health is not allowing visitors for COVID patients because of the surge in patients and cases. The hospital administrator Rob Snipes says they are strained and close to max capacity. Snipes says it’s harder for them because they’re a small hospital without an ICU.

“Our staff is doing all they can just to keep up with that and the other part of the staff, in my mind, are wasting their time just constantly calling hospitals trying to get an open bed,” said Rob Snipes, Hospital Administrator of Optim Health Tattnall.

Snipes also says they continue to pull resources from all over to help out.

“Your heart kind of goes out because we’re doing all we can, but we do know there is a higher level of care we could potentially get these patients to, to get them healthier,” said Snipes.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.