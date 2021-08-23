Fatal crash closes a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fatal crash has closed all lanes of Johnny Mercer Boulevard between Turner’s Rock and Bryan Woods Road Monday morning.

A fatal, single car accident on Johnny Mercer has all lanes from Turners Rock to Bryan Woods Road shut down. There is no timetable for when the lanes will be re-opened. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) August 23, 2021

The crash involved one vehicle. Crews are on-scene working to clear the crash and reopen the road. There is no estimated time of reopening yet.

