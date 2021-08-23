Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Fatal crash closes a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard

*
*(WTOC)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fatal crash has closed all lanes of Johnny Mercer Boulevard between Turner’s Rock and Bryan Woods Road Monday morning.

The crash involved one vehicle. Crews are on-scene working to clear the crash and reopen the road. There is no estimated time of reopening yet.

This is a developing story. Follow WTOC online and in the WTOC News App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Statesboro Police are looking for Kim Hunter Jr. (left) and Nicolas Sparacia (right) in...
2 wanted, 7 arrested after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
New court documents filed Wednesday revealed why Connor Cook told attorneys the Murdaughs and...
Revealing deposition claims Alex Murdaugh told man to keep quiet about who was driving boat before deadly crash

Latest News

TACKL Health opens new COVID-19 testing site in Savannah
TACKL Health opens new COVID-19 testing site in Savannah
Port of Savannah
Georgia ports set cargo records in July amid surging demand
Nonprofit expecting to welcome around 80,000 Afghan refugees over the next couple years
Nonprofit expecting to welcome around 80,000 Afghan refugees over the next couple years
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
Nonprofit expecting to welcome around 80,000 Afghan refugees over the next couple years