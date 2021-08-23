Fatal crash closes a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fatal crash has closed all lanes of Johnny Mercer Boulevard between Turner’s Rock and Bryan Woods Road Monday morning.
The crash involved one vehicle. Crews are on-scene working to clear the crash and reopen the road. There is no estimated time of reopening yet.
This is a developing story. Follow WTOC online and in the WTOC News App for updates.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.