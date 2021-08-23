FDA approves Pfizer vaccine, Coastal Health District discusses what next steps are

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has officially been approved by the FDA.

The vaccine was previously available in the U.S. only under emergency use authorization. The full FDA approval has only been granted for those 16 and older.

Those who are 12 through 15 can still get the vaccine under the emergency authorization. Out of around 170 million people who have been fully vaccinated, more than 92 million got the Pfizer shots.

Following the approval announcement, WTOC spoke with local health officials about the FDA’s decision.

Coastal Health District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis, says they’re very glad to see the Pfizer vaccine receive full approval. He says it’s confirmation of what health care leaders suspected all along.

“And that is that the vaccine, all the vaccines actually are very safe and very effective. And so it underscores the confidence that we have had in it all along.”

WTOC asked Dr. Davis if he thinks the full FDA approval will make it easier for health care professionals to make a case for folks to get vaccinated.

“Yes. And what I’m really hoping is that some of these people that have been on the fence and maybe waiting because it was still only available as an EUA, process, that they will understand that this vaccine has now undergone all the testing, vetting, scrutiny etc. that any other medication and vaccine that we use has done.”

Dr. Davis says he thinks there’s a good chance we could start to see employers, like local governments, move from strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated to requiring it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised now if you didn’t see more agencies and entities and businesses, some already have.”

Dr. Davis did point out that this full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine is only for the primary series and for people 16 and older. Adolescents and the third dose for immunocompromised patients are still under the emergency use authorization for the time being.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.