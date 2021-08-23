Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club purchases land for new facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new recreational learning center could soon be coming to Savannah.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club announced Monday it has purchased 15-acres on ACL Boulevard’s parcel right outside of Liberty City.

The Boys and Girls Club says their plan is to build a new state of the art facility for children.

The executive director of the club says they hope to have the project complete in the next couple of years.

