Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club purchases land for new facility

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new recreational learning center could soon be coming to Savannah.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club announced Monday it has purchased 15-acres on ACL Boulevard’s parcel right outside of Liberty City.

The Boys and Girls Club says their plan is to build a new state of the art facility for children.

The executive director of the club says they hope to have the project complete in the next couple of years.

