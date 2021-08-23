Sky Cams
Georgia ports set cargo records in July amid surging demand

Port of Savannah
Port of Savannah(WTOC | WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s seaports in Savannah and Brunswick report handling record cargo volumes in the first month of the 2022 fiscal year.

The Georgia Ports Authority says the Port of Savannah moved 450,000 container units of imports and exports in July, a 25% increase from the previous year and new all-time high for that month. Meanwhile, shipments of automobiles and machinery units through the Port of Brunswick jumped 39% last month to 61,470 units, another July record.

Georgia Ports Authority executive director Griff Lynch says the growth is being driven by strong consumer demand and extra ships being dispatched to meet that demand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

