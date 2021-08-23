Georgia Power sends 100 personnel, including 18 from Savannah, to help in Henri aftermath

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power crews hit the road around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday from their Lawrenceville, Georgia headquarters heading north to Connecticut.

It’s a long journey, but one that is crucial in keeping a long-standing partnership strong and helping those most impacted by the storm.

“Our storm team is comprised of crews from across the state, more than 100 Georgia Power personnel. That includes linemen, engineers, safety and logistics personnel,” said John Kraft with Georgia Power.

The 100 personnel, include 18 people from Savannah. They hit the road early Sunday to help do what they do best.

“These guys are always eager to go and help out. They love getting the lights on, whether it’s working for our own customers or when they can lend a hand,” Kraft said.

This time they’ll be lending a hand to those dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri near Hartford, the capital of Connecticut.

“It’s a long way up there, but they’re actually still traveling today,” said Kraft on Monday.

It may be a long trip, but it’s one that is not uncommon for Georgia Power.

“Georgia Power has long been a part of the mutual assistance network and that allows us to help our neighbors in need after a storm like this or another emergency,” Kraft said.

Crews can expect to be there for two weeks at most, depending on the damage, dealing with repairs that aren’t uncommon for crews to face here in Georgia following major storms. Georgia Power is lending that helping hand knowing there will come a time when they too will need a little help from their friends.

“We want to be able to help out when we can because we’re going to come asking for that help from them when we get in a big storm situation like this,” said Kraft.

Crews are expected to arrive Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Although they did send 100 personnel to help, Kraft says they still have more than enough crews back here in Georgia to help customers at home.

