How to make a ‘Nice to Meat You’ with Bar Julian at the Thompson Hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to kick back and relax this weekend there’s a new rooftop bar that just opened in downtown Savannah, which some of the most amazing views of the river! The Thompson Savannah is now open at Eastern Wharf, and we checked out the brand new Bar Julian on the hotel’s 13th floor. Beverage Director Chelsea DeMark showed us one of their signature cocktails you can make at home.

For more information about Bar Julian, click here.: https://www.barjulian.com/

