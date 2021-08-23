LINK: School systems post COVID-19 case count
Aug. 23, 2021
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several school districts in southeastern Georgia are posting information on positive COVID-19 cases in students, teachers, and staff.
Below, you will find a link to where the district’s are posting this information.
- Appling County
- Bacon County
- Bryan County
- Bulloch County
- Effingham County
- Evans County
- Jeff Davis
- Liberty County
- Long County
- Montgomery County
- Savannah-Chatham
- Screven County
- Tattnall County
- Toombs County
- Wayne County
DHEC will report COVID-19 case information for schools in South Carolina.
