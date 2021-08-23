Long lines for COVID-19 testing at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lines continue to be long at several clinics around Savannah for COVID-19 testing.

Testing numbers have tripled over the past three weeks at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care. Staff say the demand for testing is around three times higher than the demand to get vaccinated.

To keep up with that testing demand, the director of nursing says they’ve increased hours of operation and staff, starting around eight in the morning and staying until around four in the afternoon.

Daily, they’re seeing an average of 150 to 200 cars coming through for the drive-up COVID testing. No appointment is necessary.

Curtis V. Cooper does have both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available for those who want it. And I asked the director of nursing if she thinks the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine might bump up the number of those interested in getting vaccinated.

“We’re hopeful that it will. Anything that will help people get immunized is what we’re hoping for, so yes,” Director of Nursing, Kimberly Owens said.

Vaccines are also available at Curtis V. Cooper from 8 a.m. to around 4:30-5 p.m.

