Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

MONDAY | Summer humidity and pop-up storms

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Monday begins partly, to mostly, cloudy, muggy and damp after yesterday evening’s rain. But, radar remains pretty quiet and the forecast mostly dry through the morning commute.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s out the door this morning; warming into the mid to upper 80s by noon, or so. Temperatures peak around 90 degrees in many spots this afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 100 degrees with the humidity factored in between early afternoon and early evening.

Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms will bubble up this afternoon; mainly from the Savannah Metro to communities south and southwest of town. Whatever rain develops this afternoon will gradually diminish after sunset.

New showers may develop along the islands and over nearshore waters early tomorrow morning.

There could be a few showers around through the Tuesday morning commute followed by scattered downpours expanding inland Tuesday afternoon. A similar weather pattern; warm and humid with daily pop-up rain remains in the forecast through the rest of the work-week and into the weekend.

Enjoy your Monday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Statesboro Police are looking for Kim Hunter Jr. (left) and Nicolas Sparacia (right) in...
2 wanted, 7 arrested after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
New court documents filed Wednesday revealed why Connor Cook told attorneys the Murdaughs and...
Revealing deposition claims Alex Murdaugh told man to keep quiet about who was driving boat before deadly crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Rinse and repeat! Rain returns on Monday
More rain on the way Monday
The News at 6:30 - Sunday - VOD
First Alert Weather
Scattered storms return on Sunday
Tracking Henri making its way to New England
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast