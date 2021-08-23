MONDAY | Summer humidity and pop-up storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Monday begins partly, to mostly, cloudy, muggy and damp after yesterday evening’s rain. But, radar remains pretty quiet and the forecast mostly dry through the morning commute.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s out the door this morning; warming into the mid to upper 80s by noon, or so. Temperatures peak around 90 degrees in many spots this afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 100 degrees with the humidity factored in between early afternoon and early evening.

Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms will bubble up this afternoon; mainly from the Savannah Metro to communities south and southwest of town. Whatever rain develops this afternoon will gradually diminish after sunset.

New showers may develop along the islands and over nearshore waters early tomorrow morning.

There could be a few showers around through the Tuesday morning commute followed by scattered downpours expanding inland Tuesday afternoon. A similar weather pattern; warm and humid with daily pop-up rain remains in the forecast through the rest of the work-week and into the weekend.

Enjoy your Monday,

Cutter

