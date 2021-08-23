Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash

A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother is charged with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after her son was killed in a crash on Monday in Chatham County.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 41-year-old Madrina McCay is charged with DUI, first degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane, and several other charges.

McCay was traveling north in a white Dodge Challenger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard after 7 a.m., according to the incident report. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree on the passenger’s side near Turner Rock Road.

McCay’s son, 12-year-old Logan McCay, was riding in the vehicle. The child sustained fatal injuries due to the crash, according to GSP.

A GSP trooper at the scene reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol while talking with McCay.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Statesboro Police are looking for Kim Hunter Jr. (left) and Nicolas Sparacia (right) in...
2 wanted, 7 arrested after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution

Latest News

Eastbound lane of 204 closed due to accidents
Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
State Troopers are asking drivers to be aware behind the wheel as children prepare to return to...
SC Highway Patrol urges drivers to use care as children return to school