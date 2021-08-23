Sky Cams
Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School to resume virtual learning on Monday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District has announced that Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School will return to virtual learning the week of Monday, August 23 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In a letter, district Superintendent Rechel Anderson confirmed that the district has 24 documented infections and 96 students and staff in quarantine, including members of the football, volleyball and cheerleading teams. The largest number of COVID-19 infections and quarantines have occurred at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School, according to Anderson.

The Jasper County School District will reevaluate COVID-19 data at the end of the week to determine when in-person learning can resume.

Read the full letter below:

SC law on mask mandates in schools faces federal, state, local challenges
SC health board ‘urging’ state leadership to provide school districts with power to implement...
SC law on mask mandates in schools faces federal, state, local challenges
SC health board ‘urging’ state leadership to provide school districts with power to implement...
