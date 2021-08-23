Savannah-Chatham school system sends message to parents about possible transportation delays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) sent a message to parents Monday afternoon to alert them to possible transportation delays due to a personnel shortage.

According to the school system, transportation staff are working to determine the extent of the delays and what routes are impacted. Further messages will be sent to parents of students on impacted routes.

Below is the message sent to SCCPSS parents:

“Good afternoon parents – This is a notification from Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools to alert you to possible delays in transportation this afternoon due to a personnel shortage. At this time, Transportation staff are working to determine the extent of those delays and which routes will be impacted. Messages will be sent from our Transportation Department to the parents of students on impacted routes as soon as possible. Once again, please be aware that there will be some transportation delays this afternoon for some students riding Savannah-Chatham County Public School buses. Please be on the alert for additional notifications coming from our Transportation Department if your child is on an affected route. We are sharing this message to the families of all students across the district as a matter of awareness for those eligible for transportation at this time.”

