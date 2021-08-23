Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah-Chatham school system sends message to parents about possible transportation delays

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) sent a message to parents Monday afternoon to alert them to possible transportation delays due to a personnel shortage.

According to the school system, transportation staff are working to determine the extent of the delays and what routes are impacted. Further messages will be sent to parents of students on impacted routes.

Below is the message sent to SCCPSS parents:

“Good afternoon parents – This is a notification from Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools to alert you to possible delays in transportation this afternoon due to a personnel shortage.  At this time, Transportation staff are working to determine the extent of those delays and which routes will be impacted. Messages will be sent from our Transportation Department to the parents of students on impacted routes as soon as possible.  Once again, please be aware that there will be some transportation delays this afternoon for some students riding Savannah-Chatham County Public School buses.  Please be on the alert for additional notifications coming from our Transportation Department if your child is on an affected route.  We are sharing this message to the families of all students across the district as a matter of awareness for those eligible for transportation at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Statesboro Police are looking for Kim Hunter Jr. (left) and Nicolas Sparacia (right) in...
2 wanted, 7 arrested after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash

Latest News

A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,540 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths Monday
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law