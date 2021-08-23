Sky Cams
Savannah Police make arrests in 2015 triple homicide

(WRDW)
By Laura Garrison
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have arrested three men in connection with a 2015 triple homicide that claimed the lives of two brothers and their cousin.

Stanley Hall, 38; John Baker, 29; and Jerrell Williams 39 have been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on August 10 on charges of felony murder and malice murder, according to police.

Savannah Police found Anderson Mells, 52; Gary Mells, 30; and Johnny Green, 37, dead with gunshots wounds at a home in the 1200 block of N.E. 36th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2015. Anderson Mells and Gary Mells were brothers, and Green was their cousin.

Savannah leaders called for an end to violence in the wake of the killings.

Savannah Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit reopened the case and pursued new leads. On August 13, Hall was arrested by U.S. marshals and Savannah Police SWAT after barricading himself inside a home on DeRenne Avenue. Baker and Williams were arrested on August 20. All three are booked in Chatham County Jail.

