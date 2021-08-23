Sky Cams
Savannah woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Savannah mother and grandmother is turning 100 Monday.
A Savannah mother and grandmother is turning 100 Monday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah mother and grandmother is turning 100 Monday.

Luella Whaley grew up in South Carolina and has been a Savannah resident for years. Friends and family have gathered to celebrate her.

When she stopped by, she had one piece of advice for everyone.

“Be nice to people and people will be good to you,” said Whaley.

Ms. Whaley says her big plans for this year are to make it to Atlanta and to be thankful for the ability to visit with friends and family.

