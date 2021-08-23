Sky Cams
Students at Ogeechee Tech return for the first day of school

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - At Ogeechee Technical College, they’re anticipating growth for the semester and for the year, while still trying to keep students and faculty safe.

Students returned to the halls on the first day of classes on Monday. They expect to see 2,200 to 2,300 students during the semester.

“We’re coming off a strong year. So far, we’re up six percent on our enrollment. Fall brings the first courses in a manufacturing engineering program. Instructors say graduates can careers maintaining high-tech equipment,” said Christy Rikard, Assistant VP at Ogeechee Tech.

“We’re seeing more robotics in the area. There are about a hundred in the area, I know of at least 70 at one manufacturer,” said instructor Matthew Peacock.

In one class, students wore masks and the instructor spoke to them virtually. COVID safety remains a high priority.

“All of our safety protocols are still in place. The only difference now is that we don’t require masks from our vaccinated individuals and for our unvaccinated people, we’re still strongly encouraging masks,” said Rikard.

She says they want to keep campus open but also as safe as possible.

They’ll have their official enrollment numbers later in the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

