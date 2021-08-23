Sky Cams
TACKL Health opens new COVID-19 testing site in Savannah(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, there is a new testing site now open in Savannah.

The site is located off of Eisenhower Drive and it’s open seven days a week.

As COVID-19 case numbers rise in Chatham County and the surrounding areas, so is TACKL Health. Representatives say they wanted to help accommodate the amount of people who are eager to get tested and get tested fast.

TACKL Health has been testing and vaccinating at their site at Coach’s Corner, however, they wanted another location that was more in the center of town to meet the demand.

Jacquelyn Harn, the Director of Marketing, says this site at 311 Eisenhower Drive is absolutely needed until further notice especially because bigger sites are getting booked up. She says they’re testing a lot of younger kids now that school is back in session and a lot of people who are hoping to travel. She says most people want the rapid antigen test because they need test results fast.

Harn says testing was slow during the summer months, but now, on their busiest days, they’re testing about 100 people.

“In comparison to when all of this started, we’re seeing more people get tested in all of our locations. So, not just in Savannah but our airport locations as well. We’re seeing numbers that we hadn’t even seen in the peak of COVID,” said Jacquelyn Harn, Director of Marketing for TACKL Health.

The testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointments are needed and testing is being done in drive-thru style. Also, the tests are reimbursable through insurance.

For more TACKL Health information, click here.

