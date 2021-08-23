Tattnall Co. Coroner seeing rise in COVID-19 deaths

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tattnall County has seen almost 200 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The county coroner says they’ve seen 11 COVID-related deaths in August alone. The Tattnall County Coroner says his staff are exhausted and this is the worst it’s been in a year.

Bradley Anderson says he can’t imagine what this would look like if we didn’t have the vaccine yet.

“I called my pastor and said I need some one-on-one time let’s go to lunch. I had to get away from the funeral home. Away from my families and just talk with him. I mean, it’s just like I said earlier, we’re tired and it’s not really all physically tired, it’s mental. Because you know, these families two weeks ago this person might’ve been perfectly healthy and living life great and next COVID hits them and a week later they’re gone,” said Tattnall County Coroner Bradley Anderson.

The coroner says him and his staff are losing friends and family too. He says for the community to do their part, they need to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

