Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tattnall Co. Coroner seeing rise in COVID-19 deaths

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tattnall County has seen almost 200 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The county coroner says they’ve seen 11 COVID-related deaths in August alone. The Tattnall County Coroner says his staff are exhausted and this is the worst it’s been in a year.

Bradley Anderson says he can’t imagine what this would look like if we didn’t have the vaccine yet.

“I called my pastor and said I need some one-on-one time let’s go to lunch. I had to get away from the funeral home. Away from my families and just talk with him. I mean, it’s just like I said earlier, we’re tired and it’s not really all physically tired, it’s mental. Because you know, these families two weeks ago this person might’ve been perfectly healthy and living life great and next COVID hits them and a week later they’re gone,” said Tattnall County Coroner Bradley Anderson.

The coroner says him and his staff are losing friends and family too. He says for the community to do their part, they need to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Statesboro Police are looking for Kim Hunter Jr. (left) and Nicolas Sparacia (right) in...
2 wanted, 7 arrested after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution

Latest News

Families struggling as visitors not allowed to visit hospital patients
Families struggling as visitors not allowed to visit hospital patients
South Carolina teachers’ organization frustrated by lack of mask mandates in schools
South Carolina teachers’ organization frustrated by lack of mask mandates in schools
South Carolina teachers’ organization frustrated by lack of mask mandates in schools
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine