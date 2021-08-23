Toombs County man arrested after GBI drug investigation

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Toombs County man has been arrested after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Clarence Lee Bostic, 40, of Vidalia was arrested on Thursday after a search warrant was served at a home in the 1100 block of JR Rollins Road, according to a release from GBI. Police found a felony amount of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and two firearms at the residence, according to GBI. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search.

Bostic has been charged with Sale of Crack Cocaine, Sale of Powder Cocaine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, among other charges, according to GBI.

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Vidalia Police Department assisted GBI with the investigation.

