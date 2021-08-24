Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Play of the Week
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Nicolas Sparacia
1 still wanted, 8 in custody after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County

Latest News

Beaufort Co. School District hears from more than 70 speakers at meeting for masking in schools
Beaufort Co. School District hears from more than 70 speakers at meeting for masking in schools
Beaufort Co. School District hears from more than 70 speakers at meeting for masking in schools
Beaufort Co. School District hears from more than 70 speakers at meeting for masking in schools
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist