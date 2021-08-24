Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather will be influenced by an inland trough and high pressure offshore. A broad area of low pressure will develop offshore and move inland into Wednesday. This will bring mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. A coastal trough may develop Friday into the weekend keeping our rain chances going. Temps will be seasonable with highs near 90 and morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Henri is now a post tropical system moving off the New England coast. A broad area of low pressure is located about 900 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. The system will move to the northwest and there is a 60% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it approaches Bermuda. A tropical wave located in the eastern Caribbean Sea is moving to the northwest. There is a 60% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it approaches Central America. A tropical wave located about 400 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system will generally move to the west-northwest over the central atlantic. There is a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kt becoming S at 10-15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft building to 3-4 ft in the afternoon. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Wednesday: S winds at 10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

