Donation helping SSU’s community garden flourish

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news for many deserving students at Savannah State University.

The SSU Campus Community Garden was developed as a means for students who face food insecurities to be able to grow healthy foods affordably.

Monday, the Center Parc Credit Union donated $2,500 to the garden. The garden also provides hands-on learning experiences and serves as a gathering place for faculty, staff and students to demonstrate a green economy.

“The garden has taught me more than just scientific things you know about plants, its taught me more about community. I’ve meet a lot of people in the garden that I might not have meet. And they’ve taught me a lot about the masters programs here a lot of other things and different prospective and having that community here has helped a lot,” said senior Biology major Olivia Christin.

The garden is located across from the Payne Hall parking area near the Harris McDew Health Center.

