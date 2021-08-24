Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Donation helping SSU’s community garden flourish

Good news for many deserving students at Savannah State University.
Good news for many deserving students at Savannah State University.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good news for many deserving students at Savannah State University.

The SSU Campus Community Garden was developed as a means for students who face food insecurities to be able to grow healthy foods affordably.

Monday, the Center Parc Credit Union donated $2,500 to the garden. The garden also provides hands-on learning experiences and serves as a gathering place for faculty, staff and students to demonstrate a green economy.

“The garden has taught me more than just scientific things you know about plants, its taught me more about community. I’ve meet a lot of people in the garden that I might not have meet. And they’ve taught me a lot about the masters programs here a lot of other things and different prospective and having that community here has helped a lot,” said senior Biology major Olivia Christin.

The garden is located across from the Payne Hall parking area near the Harris McDew Health Center.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Nicolas Sparacia
1 still wanted, 8 in custody after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
Stanley Hall, John Baker, and Jerrell Williams
Savannah Police make arrests in 2015 triple homicide
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

A Savannah mother and grandmother is turning 100 Monday.
Savannah woman celebrates 100th birthday
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
Nonprofit expecting to welcome around 80,000 Afghan refugees in US over the next couple years
TACKL Health opens new COVID-19 testing site in Savannah
TACKL Health opens new COVID-19 testing site in Savannah
Nonprofit expecting to welcome around 80,000 Afghan refugees over the next couple years
Nonprofit expecting to welcome around 80,000 Afghan refugees over the next couple years