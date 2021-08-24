Sky Cams
Early-morning crash, fire causing delays on I-95 North in Liberty County

I-95 crash, fire causing delays Tuesday morning in Liberty County.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A wreck between two tractor-trailers is slowing down traffic Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of I-95 near exit 67 in Liberty County.

According to Coastal News Service, the wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. One tractor-trailer burst into flames after colliding with the rear of another tractor-trailer. The drivers of both vehicles were treated on the scene with one reporting no injuries and the other complaining of back pains. 

The roadway should be cleared shortly. Traffic is moving slowly due to one lane being opened. Drivers should choose another route to avoid any delays.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

