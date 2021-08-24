Early-morning crash, fire causing delays on I-95 North in Liberty County

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A wreck between two tractor-trailers is slowing down traffic Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of I-95 near exit 67 in Liberty County.

According to Coastal News Service, the wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. One tractor-trailer burst into flames after colliding with the rear of another tractor-trailer. The drivers of both vehicles were treated on the scene with one reporting no injuries and the other complaining of back pains.

The roadway should be cleared shortly. Traffic is moving slowly due to one lane being opened. Drivers should choose another route to avoid any delays.

6:44 AM | Heads up! Delays are likely on I-95 (northbound) in Liberty County after an early morning crash and fire. The best alternate is 17. #wtoctraffic @wtoc11 pic.twitter.com/yEkSR3bZiM — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) August 24, 2021

