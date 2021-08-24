Glynn Co. schools moving to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County School System will move to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases.

According to the school system, attendance will be optional for students Aug. 25-27. Distance Learning will take place during regular school hours through Google Classroom from Aug. 30 – Sept. 10.

The school system said middle and high school students will follow their daily school schedule; Elementary Schools will provide families with scheduling information.

No classes will be held from Sept. 3-6 for the Labor Day weekend.

Updates on a return to in-person learning will be based on data collected by schools and provided no later than Sept. 10.

Middle School sports will be postponed until in-person classes resume. High school sports and bands will continue under modifications and restrictions, including daily COVID-19 screenings.

All GCSS staff will physically report to their work sites for regular work hours.

