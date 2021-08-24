Gov. Kemp to send National Guard to hospitals across Georgia

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will deploy 105 members of the National Guard to hospitals across the state as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

The deployed National Guard members are described as “trained medical personnel.” Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah is among the hospitals listed in the release sent on Tuesday.

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Kemp in a statement. “I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

Read the full list below:

Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

Phoebe Putney, Albany

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

Navicent Health, Macon

Grady Hospital, Atlanta

Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

