Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp to send National Guard to hospitals across Georgia

FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021.
FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021.(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will deploy 105 members of the National Guard to hospitals across the state as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

The deployed National Guard members are described as “trained medical personnel.” Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah is among the hospitals listed in the release sent on Tuesday.

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Kemp in a statement. “I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

Read the full list below:

  • Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
  • Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
  • Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
  • Phoebe Putney, Albany
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
  • Navicent Health, Macon
  • Grady Hospital, Atlanta
  • Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
  • Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Christopher Sumlin (left), Aerial Murphy (center), and Keisha Jones (right)
3 arrested in killing of Glennville historian
Stanley Hall, John Baker, and Jerrell Williams
Savannah Police make arrests in 2015 triple homicide
Nicolas Sparacia
1 still wanted, 8 in custody after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 4,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
Gov. Henry McMaster has announced that recommended guidelines for restaurants and other...
ACLU suing SC following McMaster’s ban on school mask mandates
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Tuesday