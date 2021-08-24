Sky Cams
Hilton Head restaurant returns after fire, amid pandemic

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - June 9, 2019. That’s the day an electrical fire took away one of Hilton Head’s most beloved restaurants.

“They just couldn’t seem to get the fire out that day, so it was completely destroyed.”

It’s been quite the journey since then.

“We were closed for exactly 800 days, so it was a long road from the fire to the reopening,” Smokehouse owner Jerry Leonard said.

There was a decision to be made.

“I had a choice after the fire to close the business down, sell the property, take what insurance proceeds I got and move to Colorado or whatever the case may be, but I knew I couldn’t really do that to our customers. So, I had to bring it back,” Leonard said.

The pandemic made the rebuilding process more expensive. But since opening the doors again, sales have not been a problem.

“We’ve been selling wings and ribs like crazy, and the bar’s been packed every day,” Leonard said.

A local institution back with so much momentum it’s hard to keep up. So, Leonard’s asking a favor for when you walk through the doors here.

“Be patient right now. Give a little time for the demand to subside a little bit, it’s been pretty crazy trying to have the kitchen keep up with the demand,” he said.

And they’re not just settling for the brand new building. After a little break, the Smokehouse is going to start adding a rooftop bar to make full use of their new space.

