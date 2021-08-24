Sky Cams
Memorial held for Rep. Mickey Stephens

Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a hard day for many as the community comes together to honor the life of State Representative Mickey Stephens.

Stephens died last week at the age of 77. The memorial was held at Savannah State University.

People have shared so many memories of Rep. Stephens, from coach, to mentor to friend. They all say this is a tremendous loss for Savannah and the state of Georgia. Representative Stephens was a native of Savannah and they say his passing leaves a vacancy that they don’t think can be filled.

“I have ordered flags on City of Savannah buildings to be lowered to half staff today through tomorrow in honor of the life and the legacy and the contributions of Rep. Mickey Stephens,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

“Like so many others, Mr. Edward Mickey Stephens Sr. had a great impact on my life. He served as my little league football coach when I was a young, young fellow,” said Relious Stephens, Mentee of Mickey Stephens.

“At basketball practice he would never let us give up. He always encouraged us regardless of how big the teams were, we didn’t have a large team, but he made us think we were invincible,” said Beverly Blue, friend of Mickey Stephens.

“We make decisions and we have to count on people to give their honest opinion and Mickey was always good for that and he’s gonna be truly missed and he’s going to be hard to be replaced,” said Rep. David Wilkerson, Cobb County.

Those who knew him say this is a painful loss but they are better because of him.

Wednesday, there will be a mass at 2pm at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

Event permits canceled through Sept. in Savannah as part of new COVID restrictions

