Mother of a woman shot in Clyo pleading for answers

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mother of an Effingham County woman who was shot over the weekend is now asking for your help.

While her daughter recovers, those responsible remain on the loose.

Patricia Garvin, the victim’s mother, says since the shooting on Saturday her family hasn’t gotten much sleep at all.

“I was not awake yet. Sleeping in on a Saturday, it had to be about 11 a.m. Jennifer called me screaming, and she was like, ‘mom, I’m shot!’”

It was a call that Patricia couldn’t believe she was getting.

“I never thought, Effingham County, country road, Saturday morning, somebody shooting somebody.”

That somebody who was shot, her daughter Jennifer Reid.

“It’s an ongoing nightmare,” says Patricia.

According to Patricia, that nightmare began when Jennifer and her cousin were driving on Clyo-Kildare Road and they came up to a camo covered side-by-side ATV.

In it were three dogs, two believed to be cocker spaniels and one a dachshund, as well as two white men wearing camo in the front.

Not out of the ordinary for the area, but while passing them Jennifer heard a loud bang.

“Then all of a sudden Jennifer said, ‘I don’t feel right,’ and she said, ‘my back feels funny. Check my back.’ Then she leaned over just a little and blood was gushing,” says Patricia.

The two called 911 as they continued to drive to a family members home and once there, they started to put together what had happened.

“What I’m told is the that when she went around them the person picked up his gun, shot her car. The bullet went through the trunk, through the back seat and hit my daughter,” Patricia recalls.

Although Jennifer is now out of the hospital, bullet fragments remain in her back and lung and so too remains a fear for her mother.

“Every time she takes a deep breath I’m thinking she’s, you know, getting ready to not take another breathe. It’s ongoing.”

And Patricia worries, they may do the same to others.

“If they’re brave enough and bold enough to shoot my child at 11 a.m. on a Saturday morning then they’ll do it again.”

Which is why she’s sharing their story, hoping someone will come forward with information that could help end this nightmare.

“I just want them caught. I just want them off the street. I don’t want anyone else in our community to watch their child go through what my child is going through.”

Although the initial incident report from the Sheriff’s Office stated the alleged suspects were described as two Hispanic men, according to Patricia they were actually white, information they told investigators today.

We did reach out to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, but they were not available for comment.

They did say it is an open and active investigation and anyone with information should contact them right away.

