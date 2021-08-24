Roads flooded in Long Co. neighborhood after dam bursts

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some living in one Long County neighborhood are stuck after water from a dam that burst flooded roads.

A portion of Tibet Road near the intersection of Sandy Run Road is closed. Walthourville’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief said the water came from a nearby dam.

Cars are unable to pass the flood water and a nearby mobile home park is partially flooded.

No word on how the dam burst or when the flood waters will recede.

