Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Roads flooded in Long Co. neighborhood after dam bursts

Some living in one Long County neighborhood are stuck after water from a dam that burst flooded...
Some living in one Long County neighborhood are stuck after water from a dam that burst flooded roads.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some living in one Long County neighborhood are stuck after water from a dam that burst flooded roads.

A portion of Tibet Road near the intersection of Sandy Run Road is closed. Walthourville’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue chief said the water came from a nearby dam.

Cars are unable to pass the flood water and a nearby mobile home park is partially flooded.

No word on how the dam burst or when the flood waters will recede.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard Monday morning.
Mother charged with DUI, vehicular homicide after 12-year-old son killed in crash
Play of the Week
Wayne County detention officer fired and charged after undercover operation into jail contraband
Nicolas Sparacia
1 still wanted, 8 in custody after undercover investigation into Statesboro cocaine distribution
Liberty County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a standoff in Allenhurst.
Suspect identified after deadly police standoff in Liberty County

Latest News

Wetter weather south of Savannah
Dave's 5pm Forecast
Georgia Power crews leaving for Hartford, Conn. to help with power restoration following...
Georgia Power sends 100 personnel, including 18 from Savannah, to help in Henri aftermath
*
Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-23-2021
*
MONDAY | Summer humidity and pop-up storms