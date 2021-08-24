Salvage crews start last cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews have began cutting apart the final two sections remaining of a cargo ship that overturned along the coast of Georgia almost two years ago.

Demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray has been underway since November, when workers started using a length of anchor chain powered by a towering crane to saw the shipwreck into eight giant chunks.

The multi-agency command overseeing the salvage operation said the final cut to separate the last two sections of the ship began Monday. Previous cuts have taken a little more than a week to several weeks to complete.

Demolition efforts were slowed in early August when oil gushed from the wreck, fouling nearby beaches on St. Simons Island.

